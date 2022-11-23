EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Here's why Vicky Kaushal, Kiara and Bhumi's Govinda Naam Mera is not releasing in theatres

Vicky Kaushal , Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar are currently busy promoting their upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera. The team unveiled the trailer of the Shashank Khaitan directorial recently at an event in Mumbai. Netizens loved the high-on entertainment trailer and they have been showering love on the trio. Amid promotions, Pinkvilla exclusively got into a conversation with Vicky, Bhumi, Kiara and Shashank. They spilled the beans on their film, why they opted for an OTT release and they also spoke about doing a comedy film.

The film is slated to release on December 16 on Disney+ Hotstar. During the conversation, the team revealed why they ditched the theatrical release and opted for an OTT route. Shashank said that they didn't plan it to release on OTT while they were shooting. He said things just happened organically. The director said, “To be very honest, when I wrote the script and when we met for the film, we were at the peak of the second lockdown. At that time, we never discussed things like where would we release the film because things looked so bleak at that time and we didn’t know what the future was. We said we have this opportunity to make a film, let’s just make the film and we will let the future decide where will it release. I think by the time the film turned out with its genre, with the masala and the masti, the partnership kind of happened organically with Disney+ Hotstar. I think the good thing is that none of us were hesitant or reluctant. We said we have done our job, we have made the best content possible, and let the medium be whatever, I feel that the film will reach the audience and they will give it enough love. Yes, we are theatre kids and we would love for the films to come out in theatres but I think in today’s genre and times going ahead, we have to stop the divide of saying, ‘this is streaming and this is theatre’. We all have to come together and say that we need the industry to grow and do well. I feel if this film does well even on a streaming platform, it will give a boost to the entire industry. I think we should really not focus on dividing, we should focus on uniting.”

Vicky Kaushal on life after marriage with Katrina Kaif

Vicky spoke about his life after getting married to Katrina Kaif. The duo got married last year in December and since then they have been painting the town red with their romance. Speaking about how things have changed post married, he shared, “Changed, I don’t know. Changed I feel is a very strong word to use very easily. It’s not changed, I would say life has evolved, life is better. Sukoon hai, shanti hai. It’s nice, it’s really nice.”



