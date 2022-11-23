EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani says comedy movies don’t often get their due: ‘It’s not easy for actors to do it’

Just a few days ago, the trailer of Vicky Kaushal , Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani starrer Govinda Naam Mera was unveiled, and it left fans super excited. The comedy thriller film is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and is produced by Karan Johar. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the team of Govinda Naam Mera discussed why comedy is a serious business. Kiara Advani shared her view about the same, and said that it’s actually very difficult for actors to pull off comic roles. Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar agreed, while Shashank Khaitan also added that comedy is the toughest genre, when it comes to cinema.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, the team of Govinda Naam Mera was asked if they look at comedy as a serious business, or whether it was all fun on set. Bhumi Pednekar replied, “the set is fun, but we are seriously doing our jobs.” Vicky Kaushal echoed her sentiment, while Kiara further added to that opinion. Kiara said that it’s a tough job as actors to ace comic roles, and that comedy movies often don’t get enough credit. “It (comedy movies) never gets its due but it’s not easy for actors to do it. It's very difficult. They make it look really easy but it's not,” she said.

Shashank Khaitan then added "Even internationally, Hangover is as good a film as any film which has ever won an Oscar or not. Because it's very tough to make people laugh authentically. If you take a film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2- Kiara is in it- it's not easy to make people laugh. Sabko lagta hai ki yaar comedy hai, ho jayega. It's not easy. Jab comedy land nahi karti hai, tab log itna irritate hote hain theatre mein ki 'arey, ye kya bakwaas hai'. I think comedy is the toughest to do. If you ask any actor, writer, director, it's the toughest to write, act and direct,” he said.

About Govinda Naam Mera

Govinda Naam Mera is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 16. Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Govinda Waghmare in the film, while Bhumi plays his wife, and Kiara essays the role of his girlfriend.