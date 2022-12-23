EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Huma Qureshi shares UNEXPECTED yet surreal experience of watching Ajith's Valimai's 3 AM show

Ajith Kumar fans never miss out on a single opportunity to celebrate his existence and the release of his films in theatres. Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, shared her experience of being a part of the over-the-top celebrations of Ajith's films. "They were jumping on the cars, it was quite surreal," said Huma who played the role of a cop in Valimai.

Fans' love for Ajith Kumar and his co-stars astonished Huma. "When we were in Valimai in Chennai for a 3 AM show, it was madness and I had never seen anything like this before. Ajith sir, of course, doesn't promote his film so when my car entered, they put ghee, milk, flowers and we got mobbed. It was nuts. I had never experienced anything like this and when we came out, again we got mobbed. They were jumping on the cars, it was quite surreal," she shared during a roundtable interview with Pinkvilla.