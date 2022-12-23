EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Huma Qureshi shares UNEXPECTED yet surreal experience of watching Ajith's Valimai's 3 AM show
Fans' love for Ajith Kumar and his co-stars astonished Huma Qureshi and how.
Ajith Kumar fans never miss out on a single opportunity to celebrate his existence and the release of his films in theatres. Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, shared her experience of being a part of the over-the-top celebrations of Ajith's films. "They were jumping on the cars, it was quite surreal," said Huma who played the role of a cop in Valimai.
Fans' love for Ajith Kumar and his co-stars astonished Huma. "When we were in Valimai in Chennai for a 3 AM show, it was madness and I had never seen anything like this before. Ajith sir, of course, doesn't promote his film so when my car entered, they put ghee, milk, flowers and we got mobbed. It was nuts. I had never experienced anything like this and when we came out, again we got mobbed. They were jumping on the cars, it was quite surreal," she shared during a roundtable interview with Pinkvilla.
Here's the full video:
On a related note, for almost two decades, Ajith was addressed with the title ‘Thala’ by his fans. However, last year, Ajith requested fans to stop adding any prefix to his name and address him by his OG name or AK.
"I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or Just AK and not as ‘Thala’ or any other prefix before my name. I sincerely wish you all to have a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind and contentment forever. Love, Ajith," Ajith released this statement in 2021.
