EXCLUSIVE: Yashraj Mukhate on becoming overnight sensation with Rasode Me Kaun Tha: ‘It was overwhelming’

Yashraj Mukhate, the renowned music composer and social media personality emerged as an internet sensation overnight, after his Rasode Me Kaun Tha video went viral. The video, which was a mashup created with a famous dialogue from the superhit TV soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya, became one of the most-watched content on Instagram.

In a recent Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Yashraj Mukhate opened up about how becoming an overnight sensation after the release of Rasode Me Kaun Tha changed his life. Read excerpts from the chat, here...

Yashraj Mukhate on becoming an overnight sensation with Rasode Me Kaun Tha

The famous musician, who spoke to Pinkvilla in an Exclusive chat, opened up about the immense popularity received by his Rasode Me Kaun Tha and stated that it was quite overwhelming. According to Yashraj Mukhate, it was not easy to handle the overnight fame, and it became overwhelming when it multiplied with newspaper reports and TV news, later.

Interestingly, the social media star even felt that whatever happening was quite unreal, and even feared that it would eventually end up as just some internet glitch. However, Yashraj Mukhate immediately became aware of what was happening and was determined to not let this new found fame die with just one video.