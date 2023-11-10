EXCLUSIVE: Rasode Me Kaun Tha fame Yashraj Mukhate shares how he learned to do Kartik Aaryan's mimicry

Yashraj Mukhate, is an Indian music producer, composer, YouTuber, and social media personality. He is best known for his viral parodical video titled Rasode Me Kaun Tha where he set rap beats to a scene featured in the popular television soap opera Saath Nibhaana Saathiya in August 2020. He recently graced our new episode of The Pinkvilla Podcast where he opened up on how he learned to do Kartik Aaryan's mimicry.

Yashraj Mukhate on learning Kartik Aaryan's mimicry

During the exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Yashraj Mukhate was asked how and when he learned Kartik Aaryan's mimicry and how beautifully he aces that. Sharing a laugh Rasode Me Kaun Tha fame said, "Wo kyunki mera vocal range match hota hai isliye. Wo unka Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ayi thi toh tab maine bohot interviews dekh rha tha, main bohot interviews aise dekhta rehta hu waise toh dekhte dekhte mujhe samajh mein aya ki kuch pattern mein baat kar raha hai" (My vocal range matches with him. When Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released, I used to watch a lot of interviews of him and realized that he talks with a particular pattern).

By mimicking his voice, Yashraj continued, "Something he does with his tongue and the vocal cord that he uses is and something that he does with his nostrils while he speaking and he does this (breathing) suddenly mid-sentence he starts breathing and he ends his sentence like this and suddenly becomes Kartik Aaryan. I learned that by watching him again and again."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

During the interview, Yashraj also opened up about becoming an overnight sensation with Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, internet speculating his net worth, heartbreaks, and many more. He also talked about AR Rahman, Amit Trivedi, influencer marketing, and why he bought a house in Mumbai.

On the other hand, Kartik will be seen in Kabir Khan's directorial Chandu Champion. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is based on the life of a freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar who became the first Paralympic gold medalist from India.

Meanwhile, Chandu Champion will be released on June 14, 2024.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan rumored as Koffee with Karan 8 closer; Karan Johar saving the best for last?