EXCLUSIVE: Zeenat Aman makes her web series debut with Manish Harishankar's revolutionary show Showsttopper

Zeenat Aman is one of the most loved actresses in the country. The former Miss India and Miss Asia-Pacific entered the glam-world at a tender age of 19 and appeared in films across the 1970s and also early 1980s. She started taking less acting consignments post the mid 1980s. Even after she made her acting comeback, she never was the protagonist in the films she was a part of until the upcoming film Margaon: The Closed Case. Apart from Margaon, Zeenat Aman is also going to be seen in the webshow helmed by Manish Harishankar titled Showsttopper. Showsttopper deals with the taboo subject of bra fitting.

Zeenat Aman Gets Clicked On The Sets Of Showsttopper

Zeenat Aman got clicked on the sets of her show Showsttopper recently. The show boasts of an ensemble cast featuring very credible names in the entertainment biz apart from Zeenat Aman like Shweta Tiwari, Rohit Roy, Tannaz Irani, Bakhtiyar, Zarina Wahab, and more. The show deals with an extremely sensitive issue pertaining to a very integral part of a woman's attire, the bra. Women commonly face the issue of wrong sized bras and while it is neglected and brushed under the carpet by most, it can be a trigger to many physical problems and illnesses that a woman may face if she persists on wearing a bra that doesn't fit her. Through the show, the makers wish to address this issue heads-on and also wish to introduce the concept of bra fitting and specialists who deal with it called bra fitters, to their viewers.

Director Manish Harishankar Shares How He Got Zeenat Aman Onboard For His Show Showsttopper

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when director Manish Harishankar was asked about how he approached Zeenat Aman for a role in this show, he said that they were looking for a woman of Zeenat Aman's age, who has lived a life of a model. Knowing about Zeenat Aman's past, director Manish Harishankar felt that the actress exactly fit the bill for the role of an elderly woman with a modelling exposure, in his revolutionary show. Zeenat Aman liked the subject and immediately hopped on board. The actress has a very crucial role in this web show. For the uninformed, Mr Harishankar has assisted in films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Phata Poster Nikla Hero and Halla Bol and has also directed a couple of movies, namely Chaarfutiya Chhokare and Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana.

Here are a couple of exclusive photos of Zeenat Aman from the sets of Showsttopper:

Showsttopper is still under production. It has been shot across Bhopal, Indore and Mumbai. Manish Harishankar, who also happens to be a producer on the show was tight lipped when he was asked about when and where the show is likely to premiere. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the web show Showstopper.

