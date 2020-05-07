Guess Who: This superstar is insecure of his own son; didn't let him play his younger self in next

Could you guess who this is about? Tell us in comments below.

Actors and insecurities go hand in hand. Almost like long lost buddies. But when you talk about this particular superstar, stories about him being insecure and finicky are enough. But little did one know that it will come into play,even with his own family members. Yes, you read that right! This top A-list hero is insecure of his own son.

The actor has already kickstarted shoot for his next biggie - a period drama that will also see him age through the years. The director, who's very close to the actor, wanted his elder son to play his younger version in the film. He had even spoken to the young boy, who of course has acting aspirations. But right then, the superstar father decided to go against their wishes and told the filmmaker friend that this won't be the right platform for his son to make his debut. In fact, he went ahead and told the director that he will play the younger role as well. The maker couldn't refuse since he considers him his mentor.

What's surprising is that while other actors' kids are already making their debut at a really young age, this superstar has been stopping movie offers for his son. Whenever he's asked about it, he hesitantly shrugs off the topic. But the reality is that he's insecure of his own son. He didn't want his son to have an important role in his next as he felt all eyes will be on his debut and he didn't want that. This is not surprising for people who know him since it's happened in the past, too with his own nephew. Currently, the nephew is nowhere to be seen and his doting mamu has not even bothered to give him a helping hand. We just hope the beta doesn't face the same fate!

