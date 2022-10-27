EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss fame Aryan Vaid to marry Florida girlfriend on October 29

Remember model-turned-actor Aryan Vaid? After facing issues in his first marriage to an American photographer Alexandra Copley in 2016, Aryan Vaid divorced his wife in 2018. And now, we hear that Aryan is all set to get married for the second time to a lady named Arin Anne Warren. Aryan's soon-to-be wife Arin is from Florida, USA. The couple has been dating for more than 3 years.

A source close to them informed Pinkvilla that Aryan Vaid is all set to tie the knot on 29th October at Hyatt on Clearwater Beach. He proposed to Arin Warren in December last year and she said 'Yes'! Later, she also met his family who approved of her. "It was her wish to get married as soon as possible and Aryan is getting married to her, "the source added. Aryan & Arin met 3 years ago at a common friend's party in Florida. When we contacted Aryan, he confirmed his wedding and said, "Yes, it's true."