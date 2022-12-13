EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday takes BFF Shanaya Kapoor to Qatar for the semi-finals of FIFA World Cup

Ananya Panday , who was last seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, jetted off to Qatar today. The actress has taken her dad Chunky Panday to watch the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Several celebrities like Mouni Roy, Manushi Chhillar, Aamir Khan and others were spotted in Qatar as they went to watch their favourite teams play. Pinkvilla has now learnt that Ananya, who is a diehard football fan, has taken her BFF Shanaya Kapoor along with her to watch the match.

A source revealed that the Gehraiyaan actress has been invited by Qatar Airways and the government to attend the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup. Even her father is a huge follower of the game. Interestingly, Ananya has taken Shanaya along with her. Earlier today, they were spotted at the private airport. Shanaya was seen along with her father Sanjay Kapoor and brother Jahaan. It will be exciting to see their pictures and videos while watching the match. Today, the first semi-final match will be between Argentina and Croatia, and tomorrow France will be playing against Morocco.

Deepika Padukone to unviel the FIFA World Cup trophy

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Deepika Padukone too will fly to Qatar to unveil the trophy. She will be unveiling the trophy at the jam-packed stadium and it is truly one of the rare honours for any Indian or International actor in the history of FIFA. Earlier, Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire with her electrifying performance at the FIFA World Cup. Netizens were thrilled to watch her holding India's flag.

Work front

Ananya will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She also has Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress is currently shooting for the film.