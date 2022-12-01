EXCLUSIVE: Sanjana Sanghi to collaborate with Pankaj Tripathi for Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s untitled next

Actress Sanjana Sanghi was recently seen in an action film titled Rashtra Kavach Om alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Though the film didn't perform well at the box office, but her performance was loved by the audience. Sanjana started off her Bollywood journey as a child artist in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri. The film recently clocked 11 years and on the special occasion, she even penned a note for the director. Now, she is all set to collaborate with Pankaj Tripathi. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that she will be headlining Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's upcoming film.

Noted director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, who has received a National Film Award for his film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, will be directing the film. The yet-to-be-titled film will revolve around a father-daughter relationship. A source informed Pinkvilla, "With the combined writing pedigree of Andhadhun’s Pooja Surthi and Kahaani’s Ritesh Shah, Sanjana Sanghi is all set to headline National award-winning director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's upcoming currently untitled father-daughter drama alongside Pankaj Tripathi, who essays the role of her father in the film.”

Sanjana Sanghi's upcoming project

Sanjana is currently busy shooting for Dhak Dhak. It is being produced under Taapsee Pannu's production. The film also stars Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film was announced in May this year. Sanjana shared the first look and wrote, "Months of prep later, so excited to FINALLY get to share this crazy ride with you all! Here’s bringing to you our next. Join the ride of a lifetime with Dhak Dhak, as four women ride to the highest motorable pass in the world on an exciting journey of self discovery!"

