20 of Deepika Padukone's sarees that are all majestic, chic, and perfect for wedding season

The past that shall never feel old. Deepika Padukone's unmatchable and flawless nod to her reign as a desi girl is helping us get dressed up this season for weddings. Who doesn't appreciate tons of inspiration? Coming in chic. From your screen to the closet real soon. Did we just predict your next plan of action? Your personal style's future looks bright and no faux pas can block the way. Can you blame us for falling in love with the best sarees out there on the fashion aisle? From Kanjeevaram to sheer and more, here are all that we're sold on.

20 Times Deepika Padukone looked like a desi glam doll in sarees



Currently scanning non-stop. Let's get our day to look all ivory. When in Cannes, the Pathaan actress was styled in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla chiffon saree which featured ruffles made in organza. The Victorian-inspired collar designed with pearls is the element that won our hearts. She also wore a strapless and embellished blouse which is also a big trend right now. To accessorise, she put on heavily-studded earrings.

Nothing seems as obsession-worthy as sequins. For a reception night, load up on maximum shine. Deepika's striking look for another Cannes 2022 jury moment was styled by Shaleena Nathani. She donned a striped gold and black hand-embroidered saree from Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Aakash Tara collection which was teamed up with a strap-free blouse. She also served an outside-the-box inspiration with her accessories picked from the same fashion designer. It boasted a headband with Art Nouveau motifs, rings, and colourful chandelier earrings.

Warning: A feeling of major missing may happen. One of those moments of colourful flashbacks we cannot forget. The Gehraiyaan actress looked so stellar in a Payal Khandwala pleated creation. Her organza saree which featured pastel hues was a complete combo with that of her high-neck and sleeveless plain yellow blouse. Her teal blue tear-drop earrings look alluring.

Black and sheer. Need an elaborate hype-up? It does all the magic with its overall appeal. Sultry and see-through, the Piku actress was seen in a Sabyasachi saree. This single-tone organza saree from the designer's Autumn/Winter 2021 collection was combined with a cropped and long-sleeved blouse. On the fence about suitable accessories to pick? Not anymore when you have a broad black leather belt. A hue that sits well with many outfits and this luxury one has a Bengal tiger logo. She also rocked crystal-studded earrings and pointed-toe pumps to round off her ethnic look.

Are your searches cornered on red sarees? It's only going to get hotter. Deepika's monotone saree from Faabiiana included a broad pleated border which was paired up with a halter-neck blouse. Her layered necklace, chooda, and mini drop earrings look like a fabulous flex.

Onam isn't back yet but sarees could easily be a favourite all year round. The Chhapaak actress looked radiant in a Raw Mango saree. The striped ivory and gold silk saree were worn with a short-sleeved blouse. A statement necklace and a royal pair of earrings can wrap up your traditional look.

One from the 2015 archives. What is old is new again because celebrities are approving of capes right now and they are offering up hot-on-the-heels looks. For a comedy show, the Bollywood actress opted for a Payal Singhal georgette saree and a see-through black blouse which included an embellished border. She wore mini earrings to sign off her desi look.

A colourful alert. Clad in a hand-painted saree which was rich in jewel tones and sorbet shades, sequins, and a gold-fringed border, Deepika looked mind-blowing in a metallic blue thin-strapped blouse and with kadas, metallic gold peep-toe heels and tiered earrings with semi-precious coloured stones. Extra is in, go for it!

The elegant game changer. We all need at least a single non-dramatic and regal saree. Back in 2019, the 83 actress looked immaculate and heavenly in a Rahul Mishra embroidered saree. Her all-white number had a scalloped border and was showcased with a beige half-sleeved blouse. To style this look further, wear simple studded earrings and feel happy to go free from chunky accessories.

Yellow is now the elevated colour of the hour and you could approve of this for a Mehendi function. You can't go wrong when in a monotone and vibrant yellow saree. Her soft corner for Sabyasachi's creations is known and she drew us too into this unstoppable frenzy. Looking every bit contemporary, the Bajirao Mastani actress made a natty choice with this ruffle saree. Her blouse consisted of batwing sleeves, a gathered high-neck, and a pussy-bow. She also had a shoulder-duster for earrings and tinted sunnies to complement her saree look.

This is everything. Are you a wedding guest who wants to wear white and win? This top-tier modish and classy, the Anamika Khanna organza saree had delicate embroidered work on it and was seen together with a sleeveless ruffled blouse. Add lipstick, preferably red, and a pair of drop earrings to nail your next shot at a desi look.

Enter a flower power zone. Wear your panache in a saree just like the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress. She chose to look fail-proof in a Payal Jain saree which was wholly embroidered. Deepika's look was completed with a halter neck blouse, statement jhumkas, bangles, and a choker necklace.

Prepare to experience a gold rush. All glam and gold, the Om Shanti Om actress is a long-standing Cannes attendee. Her 2010 look was based on a display of Rohit Bal's saree. It had a gold foil offering which stayed on the saree as a border and floral pattern. Deepika donned it with a plunging neckline and a sleeveless blouse. Her earrings and ring had pearls. Her Kada and a clutch must have guaranteed a statement or two.

In for no chills, just thrills. The Chennai Express actress wore a spectacular saree from designer Anju Modi's delightful spread of collections. This sheer attire had heavy embroidery which featured embellishments and it looked the finest with the long-sleeved blouse with colour pops and keyhole neckline. Look for accessory options to finish up your look better with a clutch, rings, and jhumkas.

A glorious look in the making, all for you. The Cocktail actress showed us how to play with greens with her Sailesh Singhania Banarasi saree with zari work and a full-sleeved blouse. This traditional look was wrapped up with a choker necklace and earrings.

It's all about stripes. It's all about how to slay, right? Deepika Padukone was a gorgeously well-dressed actress who made a case in 2018 when she looked like a bombshell in a red and white stripe-printed saree. We especially love this throwback look for its full-sleeved blouse which had an offbeat yet interesting metallic cuff. Her drop earrings and signature Sabyasachi belt looked class apart and are perfect for when you want to upgrade your accessory game which includes bangles and kadas.

A significant blast from the past. For the premiere of Chandni Chowk To China in Los Angeles, Deepika dazzled in a Manish Malhotra embellished saree that had a scalloped border with tassels attached. We love a regal colour and this velvet blouse is all the party you need to take as a wedding guest. Make a simple choice with accessories like earrings and bangles.

Envy is looming. Is that what flower print does to us always? The Bachna Ae Haseeno actress looked like a fresh rose in a Sabyasachi satin silk printed saree. Her deep neckline and strappy blouse weren't the only must-sees in the frame. Her polki earrings were as flawless as the roses that adorned her bun.

No one loves a white saree more than the Break Ke Baad actress. All hearts for this timeless hue, Deepika looked ravishing in an Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla embroidered saree that was dreamy with its sequin blouse. No more bad hair days with roses to add charm when needed.

Bringing the party season glamour in a saree. Fans of neon, assemble right now. Deepika's Arpita Mehta saree with mirror-work border looked juicy with colours so tantalising. Her illusion-neckline blouse too was rich in embroidery. Add massive appeal to your OOTD with drop earrings.