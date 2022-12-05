EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone set to jet off to Qatar to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Recently, she surprised everyone after she appeared in the trailer of Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh . Going by trailer, she will be seen shaking a leg with her husband on an electrifying track. This year, the actress was seen representing India at Cannes Film Festival 2022 as she was one of the jury members. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Deepika is all set to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar.

Deepika is set to add another feather to her hat as she will be heading to Qatar to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy. The tournament has got everyone quite excited and fans are going gaga over supporting their favourite teams. After Nora Fatehi performed at the FIFA World Cup recently, a source revealed that Deepika will be unveiling the trophy at the jam-packed stadium. It is truly one of the rare honours for any Indian or International actor in the history of FIFA.

The actress was recently clicked at the Mumbai airport as she headed back from Assam after shooting a schedule of Fighter. She will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time with Hrithik Roshan. Reportedly, the duo will resume the second schedule once her film Pathaan releases in January 2023.

Work front

After her brief appearance in 83 and Brahmastra, Deepika is now all set to make a special appearance in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. She has Pathaan coming up co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she has Project K with Prabhas and Disha Patani and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan. If reports are to be believed Deepika also has a special cameo in Shah Rukh's Jawan.