INT: "Don't think Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Shamshera can be rated, it's so good," says Karan Malhotra

Ranbir Kapoor returns to the big screen after four years with the Karan Malhotra directed Shamshera. The trailer and the music has a rustic vibe, with RK in a world like never before, given that most of his films have catered to the multiplexes and youth. What got Karan to cast Ranbir in a mass entertainer? "His casting makes Shamshera more exciting. It's a combination that nobody imagined and that idea itself makes this project very exciting," he responds.

Karan insists that Ranbir's performance in the film cannot be rated. "I don't think his performance can be rated, it's so good. Rating system will just limit his talent. He has really owned upto this genre and audiences will see how strong and commanding he is in this role. This can happen only when you are a good actor," he explains. The movie marks the first time pairing of Ranbir with Sanjay Dutt. Interestingly, his last release was a biopic of the man himself titled Sanju. Was it a conscious decision to bring reel and real life Sanju's together? "That wasn't the idea," he sets the record straight, quick to add, "Casting is not done based on such things. The idea of this casting came from the process of writing and we are lucky to have got both of them on board the film."

Shamshera marks Karan's reunion with Sanjay Dutt after the immensely successful Agneepath. Sanju's portrayal of Kancha Cheecha is remembered even today, side by side Hrithik Roshan's version of Vijay Dinanath Chauhan and Rishi Kapoor's menacing role of Rauf Lala. Does the reunion add any pressure? "Yes, but the pressure was my own, nothing external. I know Kancha Cheena was received in a big way and thankfully, writing has taken care of that aspect. Shuddh Singh's character is so different from Kancha and I think he (Sanjay Dutt) has gone beyond what Kancha was."

Karan informs that he is yet to decide on his next film, however confirms that multiple ideas are being considered at the moment. "There are a lot of ideas that my wife and I are discussing and debating on. Right now, all the focus is on Shamshera and it's journey at the box office. Hopefully people will love as much as I did." And finally, will his next be with YRF? "Yes, I will be making my next with YRF. I am very comfortable and I am committed to do more films with Adi (Aditya Chopra). I have had a beautiful experience here and I hopefully nurture this space further in the future," he concludes.

Shamshera is slated to release on July 22. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & team Brahmastra to launch love anthem of the year Kesariya on July 15