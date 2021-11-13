INTERVIEW: Rohit Shetty on Sooryavanshi & future of his cop universe: 'Will definitely make a female cop film'

Rohit Shetty is a happy man at the moment and why not, his recently release cop thriller, Sooryavanshi, fronted by Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in key roles has revived the cinema halls which were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. The filmmaker is ecstatic seeing the smiles back on the faces of exhibitors, distributors and the canteen staff working in cinema halls. However, he admits that holding onto the film’s release for two years was a big risk.

“Obviously, it was challenging and a big risk but I had to take the risk and had to fight. Today, we are sitting with all the happiness and success,” Rohit keeps it short. The director informs that the thoughts of films looking dated due to the delay didn’t cross his mind. “People have all kinds of theories, especially in our industry and it has been happening since the 80s. When VHS and VCR came, they said cinemas would shut down. When multiplexes came up, they said commercial films won’t do well. Only the people working know that the ground reality is completely different,” he insists.

Today, Rohit is among the most successful directors of Bollywood, right at the top with maximum films in the 100-crore club. Does that add any sort of pressure? “It doesn’t,” he responds, adding further, “But it’s a responsibility which keeps increasing with every passing film. I think I am the chosen one, lucky one because there are so many directors who are more talented than me. The kind of love I get and the popularity I have is just surreal for me. All I can do is work hard and that’s the only way to move ahead because I can’t go and thank every one person.”

Rohit has a clear vision to expand his cop universe bringing in a new dimension to every cop that he introduces going forward. “I didn’t want Sooryavanshi to look like Singham or Simmba. When people give you so much love, you can’t cheat them by making the same thing. We have to expand. The scale of Sooryavanshi is equivalent to all three cop universe films that we have made,” he exults and adds, “We decided to make a cop universe during Simmba. The younger generation have started understanding this concept due to the Marvel Universe. So we took the risk and went ahead with it. And now, people have accepted this as a universe too.”

So finally, how does he plan to expand this cop universe further? “The next filnm in the universe is Singham 3 and everybody knows that. We start shooting that film by the end of next year.” And will there be an addition of a female cop too? “A female cop will definitely be in this universe but it’s going to take time, because again that’s going to be a risk. I don’t want to make it like a small film, I want to make a big character out of it, that’s different from all the cop. I will definitely make a female cop film, but there is still some time,” he signs off. Watch the full interview below:

