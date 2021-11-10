EXCLUSIVE: With Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty clocks Rs 1500 crore at the box office - Detailed career analysis

Rohit Shetty is undoubtedly a brand in himself as his films often pack a solid punch at the box office. His recently released cop entertainer, Sooryavanshi, has clocked the Rs 100 crore mark in just 5 days thereby emerging a director with the maximum number of films in the coveted club in Indian cinema.

This isn’t the only feat that he attained with this cop actioner. An in-depth analysis of Rohit Shetty’s career since the release of Zameen (2003) has led us to the conclusion that the filmmaker has contributed over Rs 1500 crore to the domestic box-office, which is the highest for any director in Bollywood. The NBOC of Rohit Shetty stands at Rs 1524 crore, with Simmba being his highest grossing film in India at Rs 240 crore, and Chennai Express being biggest hit till date in terms of global figures at Rs 395 crore plus.

He has helmed 14 films till date – Zameen, Golmaal, Sunday, Golmaal Returns, All The Best, Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Chennai Express, Singham Returns, Dilwale, Golmaal Again, Simmba, Sooryavanshi - of which all except for Zameen and Sunday, have proved to be a successful venture at the ticket window as far as return on investment is concerned. It has been an upward graph for him all throughout as far as the theatrical collections are concerned, and today, his name too has the power to draw audiences in the cinema halls. Over the 17-year career, the aggregate average collection per film for Rohit Shetty stands at a mammoth figure of Rs 109 crore.

** Rs 1524 and counting as Sooryavanshi is still running in cinema halls

The director has sold 19.20 crore tickets till date, with average footfalls per film being 1.37 crore, which is again a tremendous average for someone who has consistently been on the set delivering one film per year. The average collection per film and the average footfalls per film is growing stronger with every passing film. Rohit has clocked the 200-crore club thrice with Chennai Express, Golmaal Again and Simmba. In an ideal non covid world, Sooryavanshi might have been his fourth 200 crore grosser, however, in current scenario, it is looking to end it’s run somewhere around the Rs 175 crore mark, thereby becoming another feather in his cap taking the total collections for the director closer to Rs 1600 crore.

With Cirkus and Singham 3 up next for Shetty, he is expected to clock the Rs 2000 crore mark by the end of 2023, becoming the first and only director to touch the massive four-digit number. And with all the achievements on the commercial front, he is undoubtedly among the most successful directors of Bollywood with an impeccable track record.

