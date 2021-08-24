Never said that I am doing Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi on working with Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Chehre & more

Emraan Hashmi teams up with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time on the Rumy Jafry directorial, Chehre. The actor insists that he was a little intimidated by Amitabh Bachchan on the first day of shoot, however, eventually it was a fun journey. “It has got this interesting banter between the characters of this film. It’s a mock courtroom drama and the challenge was to get the chemistry with Mr. Bachchan’s character. We all hit it out of the park from the word go,” Emraan shares.

He further adds, “Contrary to the image of a writer, who has generally done comedies, Rumy has done well as a director and writer in this space. Everyone was prepped from the word go, we got to the shoot and it was like magic.” He raves about his co-star, Amitabh Bachchan. “I keep saying that there is a certain level of acting, which is great and then there is god level, which is Mr. Bachchan. He is the pinnacle of acting and craft in our country.”

Emraan is teaming up with for the first time in Tiger 3. The actor, however, does not admit being a part of this action packed thriller. The actor has reportedly already started shooting for the film. Quiz him and he smiles, “Who told you what I have already shot for it? People are saying this, but I have not shot for the film. In-fact, I am not a part of the film. I don’t know why people are saying this. I have never given a quote or never said that I am doing the film.”

He has been posting pictures from the gym off late, showing off his bulked-up body. Ask him about gaining weight as a part of character prep and he signs off, “But that’s me working out in the gym. I am not making the body for any specific world. I just want to be fit.” Watch full video interview below:

