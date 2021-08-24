EXCLUSIVE: Vaani Kapoor on Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor: ‘It’s made for a theatrical experience’

After working with in the Aditya Chopra directorial, Befikre, Vaani Kapoor is all geared up for her maiden venture with in the Karan Malhotra directed Shamshera. The film was gearing up for a theatrical opening in 2020, the pandemic spoilt all the plans. Vaani insists that it’s a film meant for theatrical experience and will release only with 100 per cent occupancy in cinema hall.

“It will release when the things fully normalise. It is meant for a theatrical experience. I have seen the film, and it’s looking beautiful. It’s brilliantly made. I am not saying because I am in it, but to see Ranbir Kapoor in this part is very refreshing. I loved Karan Malhotra’s Agneepath too,” she shares, adding further, “He has made a film which provides entertainment to all segment people, all kind of audiences. The makers are waiting for the right time, when one has 100 per cent occupancy in theatres. It’s a kind of film that requires the theatrical experience.”

The film features Ranbir Kapoor in a double role, playing the character of a rugged dacoit for the first time in his career. Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the antagonist. Ask Vaani to compare the working pattern of Ranbir with Ranveer, and the actress answers, “They both tune their energies depending on the role. I think they are brilliant in their own ways and there is no comparison. They are both fabulous actors, and I have learnt a lot from them. I understood, observed their work and tried to incorporate that in my acting.”

Vaani was recently seen alongside in the Ranjit Tewari directed Bell Bottom, which released on the big screen on August 19. The actress also has Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in her kitty, in which she will be seen playing the most special character of her career till date. Watch the complete video interview here:

Also Read| Bell Bottom Extended Weekend Box Office: Akshay Kumar records the biggest single day collection in pandemic