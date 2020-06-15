Sushant Singh Rajput was to play Vivekananda, APJ Abdul Kalam: The play that wont happen anymore

While Sushant was planning a brilliant series as his theatre comeback - one that would have had him essaying iconic characters from Indian history, it now will remain an unfinished project.

For those who know Sushant Singh Rajput will agree that he was a visionary. He was intelligent and extremely well read. While he had told me once how he had finished reading all possible books on acting, in every language; he was also extremely interested in history and science. He loved reading up on certain people who he considered role models. In fact, a few years ago, Sushant had also announced a 12-part web series where each episode would have him play iconic Indian characters.

The list featured names like Swami Vivekananda, APJ Abul Kalam, Chanakya, Rabindranath Tagore, etc and was his tribute to Indian geniuses across a span of over 2500 years - from 540 BC to 2015 AD. While the first season of the web series was to feature 12 prominent figures, the actor finally decided to put together this as a play. The last time I had met him during the promotions of Chhichhore, he had told me in confidence about the same. Knowing how sharp his brains work, I was amazed at the entire idea of the same.

While the web series plan didn't work out, he wanted to develop the same for theatre. The idea of the play was to have the original version of a character talking to a modern 2020 version of him/her. It would be a dialogue between Swami Vivekananda of 1900 and how Swami Vivekananda would have behaved/thought/acted in present times. Doesn't the idea sound extremely cool and innovative? I remember patting him on his back for the sheer originality of thoughts and he said he was developing it. As an actor, Sushant was always drawn towards theatre and had immense respect for the platform that's usually overlooked today. This was his way of giving back to the platform that gave him the headstart. But only if one knew that this would remain a long cherished distant dream.

The news of Sushant's untimely death sent shockwaves in the industry and across the nation. While the country is mourning the loss of a brilliant talent like him, theatre enthusiasts have lost out on a golden opportunity. Unfortunately, this would be the 'play that won't happen anymore'.

