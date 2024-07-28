EXID's Hani's psychiatrist fiancé Yang Jae Woong's hospital under scrutiny for alleged medical negligence; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death, mental health and drug abuse.

A patient in a hospital in Buncheon was reported to have passed away due to medical negligence. Netizens speculate that the hospital in question is EXID's Hani's fiancé Yang Jae Woong's W Jin Hospital.

Yang Jae Woong is the head of Women’s Jin Hospital in Bucheon. He has appeared on various shows as a health expert and also runs a YouTube channel.

Hani's fiancé Yang Jae Woong is accused of medical negligence leading to death of a patience

As reported by SBS on July 26, a female patient passed away at a big psychiatric hospital in Buncheon which is run by a popular psychiatrist. The CCTV footage from late night of May 27 released by the network shows a woman in distress calling to be let out due to distress in her abdomen.

She was instead restrained and medicated. While the restraints were removed after an hour, she was left bleeding from the nose and gasping for breath. As reported by SBS, her abdomen was visibly swollen and yet her condition was dismissed. Attention was finally provided after she lost consciousness as caregivers gave CPR and massaged her limbs. The patient was said to have passed away due to pseudo-obstruction of the colon.

The late woman's mother confessed that they specifically chose the hospital because the psychiatrist is popular and he talked about addiction programs a lot.

Soon after these reports aired, many Koreans put two and two together and speculated that the hospital was Yang Jae Woong's W Jin Hospital. Additionally, they also claimed that the blurred images of the hospital shown in the reports resembled Yang Jae Woong's.

The police are currently investigating the matter.

More about Hani and Yang Jae Woong

In June 2022, EXID member Hani and Yang Jae Woong confirmed their relationship. Though the couple likes to keep the details of their relationship private, Hani has sometimes shared glimpses with Yang Jae Woong on her Instagram.

In the summer of 2024, it was confirmed that the couple would be getting married in September. The reports mentioned that the couple have received blessings from both sides of the family. Hani had also received a bridal shower for her fellow celebrity friends.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

