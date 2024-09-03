EXO's Chanyeol claims he shot 70,000 selfies for Black Out album; gets scouted as 'Oh My Girl's 7th member'

EXO’s Chanyeol recently made his solo debut with the album Black Out and has been going to various shows for promotional activities. In an interview, the artist revealed that he clicked 70,000 selfies and only 70 have been selected as photocards for the album. Moreover, a fan even asked him to join the girl group Oh My Girl because of his visuals.

On September 3, 2024, EXO's Chanyeol appeared on the radio show Cultwo, where he discussed his debut solo album Black Out. During the show, Chanyeol revealed that he had taken a staggering 70,000 selfies as part of the album's promotion, following his manager’s suggestion to capture as many photos as possible for potential merchandise. In the end, only 70 of those selfies were selected to be turned into photocards, available to fans who purchased the album.

During the show, Chanyeol also read fan comments, one of which playfully suggested that he join Oh My Girl as their 7th member. The K-pop girl group, who were also guests promoting their new album, were seated right next to him. The fan added that Chanyeol looked so pretty that he could easily join their group. Chanyeol humorously accepted the offer, much to everyone’s amusement.

Chanyeol made his debut as a K-pop idol as an EXO member alongside Baekhyun, Suho, Chen, Xiumin, Sehun, Kai, and Lay in 2012. Formed by SM Entertainment, they made their debut with the first EP, Mama, in 2012, along with the title track of the same name. Moreover, the K-pop idol also debuted in the sub-unit EXO-SC alongside band member Sehun in 2019 and released the albums What a Life and 1 Billion Views.

The K-pop star officially made his solo debut on August 28, 2024, with the album Black Out alongside the music video for the title track of the same name. The B-side tracks of the record include Ease Up, Clover, I’m on your side too, Back Again, and Hasta La Vista. Chanyeol also appeared in the newly released K-drama The Frog on Netflix.

