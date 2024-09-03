Did BTS' J-Hope buy another 20 billion KRW apartment in Seoul? Report claims new real estate investment

J-hope from the K-pop group BTS has garnered much attention following the outbreak of the news that he purchased two luxury apartments recently. The artist has been venturing into making major real estate investments and reportedly bought units worth 20 billion KRW in Seoul.

On September 3, 2024, a South Korean media outlet revealed that BTS’ J-hope bought a penthouse worth 12 billion KRW. It is situated in a high-end luxury apartment complex in Seoul. Moreover, he made the purchase by paying the full amount in cash. Moreover, he bought another unit just below the penthouse he purchased

The artist signed the contract for the unit below the penthouse in 2020, according to the report, and made the full payment in July 2024. The ownership has been officially transferred to J-hope. Both the apartments in this complex are currently valued at an estimated 11 to 12 billion KRW. Moreover, it is being speculated that the artist paid the entire amount, that is, 20 billion KRW in cash, as he currently does not have any mortgage loans.

However, it is not the first time that the K-pop star has invested in real estate. Previously, he purchased two more units which makes the total amount he owns up to four luxury residencies.

J-Hope officially enlisted for the mandatory military service on April 18, 2023, and will be discharged on October 17, 2024. The artist is currently serving at the Baekho Recruit Training Center, 36th Infantry Division of the Army, as a training assistant. Debuting as a K-pop idol back in 2013 alongside RM, Jin, V, Jungkook, Suga, and Jimin, there has been no stopping for the artist.

Apart from being known as a BTS member, he is also known for his solo work. J-hope officially made his debut as a solo artist in 2022 with the album Jack in the Box alongside the music video for the singles Arson and MORE. The artist will be discharged sometime around 2025 and is expected to make a comeback with a brand-new record.

