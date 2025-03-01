Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Kang Myung Joo dies at 54 due to cancer, daughter Park Se Young confirms

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Actress Kang Myung Joo, known for her roles in Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022) and Wonderful World (2024) passed away on February 27. The tragic news of her untimely demise at 54 was shared by her daughter, actress Park Se Young. Kang Myung Joo succumbed to a painful battle against cancer at 5:52 p.m. KST, as reported by South Korean media outlet, Maeil Business Newspaper.

Park Se Young took to her social media handle to ask fans to remember Kang Myung Joo's stage presence and her dedication towards acting. Regarding that, she wrote, "Mom left on a long journey yesterday afternoon. I would be grateful if you could remember the moments on stage that actor Kang Myung Joo loved and shined in." The deceased took her last breath with her grief-stricken family around– her husband, actor Park Yun Hee, and their two daughters.

Kang Myung Joo's mortuary was set up at The Catholic University of Korea, at Seoul's Seocho district, and her burial is scheduled to take place on March 2 at 7:40 a.m. KST. Kang Myung Joo did not lose her passion and devotion for acting, even while fighting the fatal disease. She launched her acting career in 1992 with with Kuni, Nara by the theater company Experimental Theater, and subsequently starred in a wide range of productions.

Her appearances include plays like Hamlet (where she played Gu Il Man), Circle of Life, Humans or Gods, and Coriolanus. Her recent stage credits include BEA and 20th Century Blues, demonstrating her enduring presence in the theater world. Besides theatre acts, she also impressed through her small-screen roles. One of her most notable performances is her character as an upright judge in the legal drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, featuring Park Eun Bin and Kang Tae Oh as leads. She also plays a supporting role in Cha Eun Woo starrer Wonderful World.