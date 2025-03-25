IU shares photos with late When Life Gives You Tangerines co-star Kang Myung Joo; fans praise her 'amazing acting'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Actress Kang Myung Joo passed away on February 27, leaving her family, fellow actors and fans grieving. Despite her untimely departure, she continues to shine in Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines, a drama that premiered just a week after her passing. On March 24, IU posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos with her co-stars, including some candid shots with the late actress. Fans were touched to see these precious memories of the late actress.

In one of the photos, IU is seen leaning on Kang Myung Joo's shoulder and in another, she is side-hugging the senior actress. The pictures exude warmth as the two actresses seem comfortable with each other, showcasing a stark contrast to their on-screen dynamics. In When Life Gives You Tangerines, Kang Myung Joo played the pivotal role of the strict mother of Geum Myung's (played by IU) ex-fiancé in the Netflix original series.

Her character's significant influence spoiled Geum Myung's potential marriage with Park Yeong Beom (Lee Jun Young), leaving a lasting impact on the storyline. Although her screen time was limited, Kang Myung Joo's performance has become even more emotionally resonant for viewers who know about her passing. Many fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to laud her believable portrayal of the "condescending" and undaunted Bu Yeong in the romance drama.

One X-user mentioned how Kang Myung Joo "made us all hate her character with her amazing acting!" Another wrote, "she died a character we all despise but not the actress—we love the actress. may she rest in paradise." A third stated, "She was a great actress. RIP." "She played her role so well...I was screaming at the TV," another fan wrote. Some even mentioned that they will not be able to watch the late actress' scenes the same way anymore now that they are aware of her passing.

Advertisement

One fan pointed out that she passed away just a day before her birthday, which makes the incident even more tragic. While she left the world, she will continue to reside in the hearts of her fans and loved ones.