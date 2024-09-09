Family by Choice stars Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chae Yeon, Bae Hyun Sung and more to appear on Knowing Bros; Report

Family by Choice’s main cast Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chae Yeon, Bae Hyun Sung, Choi Won Young, and Choi Moo Sung will reportedly be appearing on the hit variety show Knowing Bros. Family by Choice is one of the most anticipated K-dramas of the year, following the coming-of-age story of three individuals who used to be as close as siblings but drifted apart as adults.

On September 9, 2024, the South Korean media outlet News 1 reported that the Family by Choice cast, namely Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chae Yeon, Bae Hyun Sung, Choi Won Young, and Choi Moo Sung, are set to guest on the well-known variety show Knowing Bros.

According to the report, the Family by Choice cast will be shooting their Knowing Bros episode on September 12.

Knowing Bros. or Knowing Brothers is a noted South Korean variety talk show hosted by Kang Ho Dong, Lee Soo Geun, Kim Young Chul, Seo Jang Hoon, Super Junior’s Kim Heechul, Min Kyunghoon, Lee Sangmin, and Lee Jin Ho.

The show takes place in a classroom setup where the guests are interviewed by the Knowing Bros cast and even get to perform fun activities and games.

The stars of Family by Choice are expected to share fun anecdotes and stories from the set of their drama and showcase their chemistry.

It should be noted that Hwang In Yeop and Bae Hyun Sung are appearing on Knowing Bros for the first time and so viewers are excited to see them. Knowing Bros. episode with the Family by Choice cast is expected to air later this month.

Meanwhile, Family by Choice is an upcoming coming-of-age, family and romance K-drama being hailed by Twenty-Five Twenty-One director Kim Seung Ho. The K-drama is based on the superhit Chinese drama Go Ahead.

Family by Choice will follow the story of Kim San Ha (Hwang In Yeop), Yoon Jo Won (Jung Chae Yeon), and Kang Hae Joon (Bae Hyun Sung) who were brought up together by two single fathers but drifted apart when they grew up. After 10 years, they reunite and face each other’s feelings.

Family by Choice is set to premiere on October 9, 2024, at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST) on JTBC and will air new episodes every Wednesday.

