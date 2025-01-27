'Feels like a new start...': Byeon Woo Seok on WHY he chose Wife of a 21st Century Prince post Lovely Runner; dishes on working with IU

Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok will be seen next in the upcoming romance K-drama titled Wife of a 21st Century Prince, starring opposite IU. In a recent interview, he opened up about the reason for his interest in the project, his method of preparation for the role and his working experience with co-star IU. He revealed liking the script and accepting the role of Prince Lee Ahn right away.

As per Byeon Woo Seok, the plot of Wife of a 21st Century Prince was the type he was looking to work on. "I wanted to take on something I really wanted to do, a story that would move me emotionally," the actor said. On being asked if he was under pressure regarding his performance as Prince Lee Ahn, he mentioned there was some pressure but he dealt with that in his own way. His way of coping with it was "doing my best every moment."

He believed that by doing so, "good results will follow," and if they don't, he wouldn't be disheartened and would keep working even harder. He felt that each project that came his way was "a new start" and that he should use the opportunity well by giving his all to it. When asked how he was preparing for the role of a prince in Wife of a 21st Century Prince, he replied, "I've been working out more and started going to a new dermatologist." His humorous dermatologist comment made everyone laugh. In the drama, he will play the second son of the king, whose royal title has no substance.

Advertisement

Meeting Sung Hee Joo (IU), second daughter of Korea's largest conglomerate family, will make Lee Ahn's life meaningful. Regarding working with IU, Byeon Woo Seok revealed looking forward to acting with her. He recalled making a cameo in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo as IU's modern-era ex-boyfriend, who cheated on her. It was a very brief scene so he was glad to be a part of the actual cast of a drama along with her. He said, "I can't wait to act with her." The drama is set to release in the second half of 2025.

ALSO READ: 'Someone like Byeon Woo Seok': NMIXX's Haewon gets teased as she reveals her ideal type; WATCH