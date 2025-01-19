'Someone like Byeon Woo Seok': NMIXX's Haewon gets teased as she reveals her ideal type; WATCH

NMIXX's Haewon recently revealed her ideal type in a variety show where she appeared with Ailee, Park Jinjoo, and Mijoo. The fun and candid conversation turned into a teasing session for Haewon when the girl group member said someone cute is her ideal type. However, it did not stop there, as the host, Yoo Jae Suk, asked her for a specific name belonging to her ideal "cute person" category.

Haewon was asked about her ideal type in tvN's latest episode of You Quiz by Park Jinjoo. The NMIXX member looked visibly flustered as the question was quite unexpected. However, in a showcase of professionalism, she handled the situation well. After thinking for a little while, she replied, "cute person." Besides that, the K-pop idol did not mention any other specifications so as to avoid unintentionally referring to someone from the industry, leading to dating rumors.

Hearing her reply, Ailee teased her by making cute squealing sounds and hand gestures. Park Jinjoo, too, joined in by sticking out her tongue and making cat ears with her fingers on her head, acting like a cute kitty. But Yoo Jae Suk, wanting to know more, asked her if there was anyone that fit her ideal type, and Haewon replied, "someone like Byeon Woo Seok sunbaenim (senior)."

The cast had their hopes high of hearing an underrated or unusual name, but they exclaimed as they Haewon's ideal type was someone who is the heartthrob of the nation currently, following his popularity rise with dramas like Lovely Runner (2024) and Strong Girl Nam Soon (2023). Yoo Jae Suk even jokingly told her to stop speaking about the topic anymore, and all of them laughed at Haewon being no different from Gen Zs these days, as she picked someone handsome as her perfect guy.

At first, she was unwilling to disclose any names, probably being wary of the fan shipping. But the cast assured her that taking someone's name would not mean she wants to date him and that they were just asking casually. On hearing that, she finally decided to answer the question. The cast of the episode, Haewon, Ailee, Park Jinjoo, and Mijoo, also performed their rendition of Kim Yeon Woo's Still Beautiful as NMIXX's newly launched unit Winter Dreamgirls.

