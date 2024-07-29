Flower of Evil celebrates 4 years: 5 Reasons why Lee Joong Gi-Moon Chae Won's thriller makes for an unforgettable plot

Flower of Evil premiered on July 29, 2020 and turns 4 this year. The drama starring Lee Joong Gi and Moon Chae Won became a massive hit because of its suspense and thrill and has also been remade in Hindi, Filipino and Chinese.

The project was directed by Kim Chul Gyu and Yoon Jong Ho and written by Yoo Jung Hee. Here are 5 reasons why the suspenseful plot of the series is amazing.

Characters

The characters of the drama drive the plot. Flower of Evil features compelling characters that are the backbone of the suspenseful narrative. Baek Hee Sung is a man hiding his dark past behind the facade of a loving husband and father. He comes off as a good man in front of the world but his past keeps chasing him.

His wife, Cha Ji Won is a hard-working and capable detective who begins to unravel her husband's secrets and searches for the truth. Do Hae Soo is Hee Sung's sister, who also shares the past burdens of their traumatic childhood. Though the siblings have been apart for years, they have an unbreakable bond. Kim Moo Jin is a reporter who gets entangled in the unfolding mystery of the mystery with BAek Hee Sung. These characters' complex relationships and evolving dynamics add depth to the thriller. The drama explores themes of self-identity, trust, and living with past traumas.

Unpredictable plot twists

The plot twists in Flower of Evil are truly wonderful due to their intricate and unpredictable nature. This keeps the viewers engaged and on the edge of their seats. Each time, the plot slowly reveals layers of the characters' pasts and motivations. The dual identity of Baek Hee Sung, the true nature of his family, the dynamics between him and his detective wife and his past with his father create a complex web of suspense. These revelations are not only surprising but also deeply emotional, enhancing the psychological depth of the story. The biggest puzzle the story tries to uncover is who are actually Baek Hee Sung and Do Hyun Soo and their past. Is Do Hyun Soo a good guy who is misunderstood or is he truly evil? These are some questions the series uncovers slowly.

Powerful emotions

Flower of Evil portrays emotional depth by exploring complex relationships and inner conflicts. The tension between Baek Hee Sung's hidden identity and his love for his family showcases the inner turmoil of the character. Cha Ji Won struggles to reconcile with her detective instincts due to her feelings for her. The broken shell of a person Do Hyun Soo becomes because of his father's deeds adds to the complexity. The show delves into themes of trust, betrayal, and redemption.

Writing

The script of Flower of Evil is intricately crafter which keeps the viewers hooked and coming back for more. It successfully creates a curiosity about what is actually going on and eventually makes the viewers care for the protagonist. The drama slowly unfolds and reveals secrets just in the perfect amount; with impact and slowly.

Amazing performances

Lee Joon Gi appears as Do Hyun Soo who takes over the identity of Baek Hee Sung. The actor steals the show with his performance as the mentally and emotionally wounded Do Hyun Soo. His acting elevates the drama to a whole different level. The hurt and desperation of his character are visible in the actor's eyes.

Moon Chae Won beautifully lends support to Lee Joong Gi's character. She is not just his supportive partner Cha Ji Won, but also a capable detective. She is out to catch her own husband and once she does discover the truth, the dilemma of her character is palpable. She goes to lengths to find out the truth and bring it out.

Lee Joon Gi made his debut in 2003 with the drama Nonstop Season 4. Following this he appeared on the big screen for the first time in 2004 with the film The Hotel Venus. He rose to fame with the historical film The King and the Clown in 2005.

He is known for his roles in Time Between Dog and Wolf, Iljimae, Two Weeks, Moon Lovers, Flower of Evil and Lawless Lawyer. He was last seen in the drama Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun which was released in 2023.

Moon Chae Won debuted in 2007 with the drama Mackerel Run. She first appeared on the big screen with the film Our School's E.T. The actress has impressed viewers with her roles in projects like Mama Fairy and the Woodcutter, Criminal Minds, Good Doctor and more.

More about Flower of Evil

Flower of Evil was released in 2020 and stars Lee Joong Gi, Moon Chae Won, Jang Hee Jin and Seo Hyun Woo. It is a psychological thriller and tells the story of Baek Hee Sung who hides his true identity and starts a family with the detective Cha Ji Won. He is hiding some dark secrets, especially from his wife.

