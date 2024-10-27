FTISLAND's Minhwan to be replaced by guest drummer for group’s performance at Grand Mint Festival 2024

FTISLAND's Minhwan was recently accused of solicitation of prostitutes by his ex-wife, which has put him under investigation. Due to the ongoing controversy, the artist has halted all media activities until the issue has been solved. It has also been announced that a new drummer will be invited to perform at the group’s performance at Grand Mint Festival 2024.

On October 26, 2024, the organizers of the Grand Mint Festival 2024 issued a statement regarding F.T. Island’s upcoming performance. In the announcement, they stated that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the festival apologizes for the late-hour notice. After careful consideration, it has been decided that FTISLAND will perform on November 2 with a replacement drummer instead of Choi Minhwan. The festival assures fans that any further updates will be shared promptly and appreciates their understanding.

Earlier this week, on October 24 KST, Choi Minhwan’s ex-wife, Yulhee, made a public confession that has drawn significant attention. According to Yulhee, one of the key reasons for the former couple’s divorce was Minhwan’s repeated visits to adult entertainment establishments.

Yulhee disclosed details of Minhwan’s alleged behavior, revealing an audio recording of a phone conversation between him and an acquaintance. The recording seemingly indicates that Minhwan intended to visit a hostess bar without Yulhee’s knowledge, which contributed to the strain in their marriage.

Advertisement

Following this disclosure, Minhwan’s actions caught the attention of law enforcement. The Seoul Gangnam Police Department has taken up the case, and Minhwan will soon be subject to an official investigation under suspicion of engaging in illicit activities, specifically soliciting prostitution. Further developments are expected as the investigation proceeds.

ALSO READ: Hellbound: Will there be season 3 of the Kim Sung Cheol and Kim Hyun Joo starrer? Possibilities explored