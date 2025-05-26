Go Min Si accused of school bullying: Everything we know– from money extortion claims to Tastefully Yours star's first response

Go Min Si has found herself at the center of controversy, not because of her role in Tastefully Yours, but due to resurfacing allegations of school bullying from the past.

The actress has been the subject of rumors accusing her of involvement in school violence years ago. However, she has firmly denied these accusations, labeling them as “baseless”.

On May 26, Go Min Si’s agency, Mystic Story addressed these circulating claims in a statement to Xports News. The agency categorically denied the bullying allegations, describing them as “groundless” and “lacking any factual basis”.

School Bullying and Extortion Allegations Against Go Min Si

The controversy intensified after a post surfaced online with the headline: "We are victims of actor A’s school violence." The author of the specific post was identified as a former middle school classmate from Daejeon. They also alleged that “A” had engaged in various forms of misconduct, including bullying, extortion, verbal abuse, and even threatened disabled students alongside a group of friends since middle school.

The post accused the actress of continuing her entertainment career without disclosing this “violent past.” They wrote, “A is glossing over the past by saying it was a simple mistake.”

It further stated that the author isn't looking for an apology from the actress, but instead insisted, “We ask that she permanently cease her activities so that no more damage is caused.”

Further in the post, it was emphasized: “We would like to make it clear that this article was written based on the consistent testimonies and facts of many middle school students at the time.” The writer claimed that pretty much everyone at the school, including teachers and 94-liner classmates, knew what happened.

It concluded with a plea: “If A truly feels sorry towards the victims, I hope she will never appear in front of the public again, repent for her past mistakes, and live the rest of her life feeling sorry towards the victims.”

Finally, the post revealed that “A” referred to none other than Go Min Si. In response, her agency issued a firm rebuttal, calling the allegations “groundless.”

Tastefully Yours Storyline - In Brief

Han Beom U (played by Kang Ha Neul), a tasteless heir running Seoul’s top restaurant, crosses paths with Mo Yeon Ju (played by Go Min Si), a flavor-obsessed chef from the countryside. Together, they open a small eatery in Miraek, Jeonju, where love begins to simmer.

Currently, Go Min Si and Kang Ha Neul's ENA drama Tastefully Yours is grabbing all the attention for the storyline and their chemistry.

