Kang Ha Neul, Go Min Si's Tastefully Yours Ep 5-6 Release: Date, time, where to watch and what to expect

The drama Tastefully Yours continued to unfold with the release of its third and fourth episodes on May 19 and 20. As the story progressed, the leads' 'haters-to-lovers' dynamic showed notable development, while certain characters underwent significant transformations. Meanwhile, the stage was set for a pivotal cameo appearance by Yoo Yeon Seok. Catch up on the key updates of this week's episodes and find out how the story might unfold next.

In episodes 3 and 4 of Tastefully Yours, Mo Yeon Joo (Go Min Si) mistook chef Jang Yeong Hye (Hong Hwa Yeon) for Han Beom Woo's (Kang Ha Neul) ex-girlfriend, who left him for his brother. As chef Jang tried to reveal details of Han Beom Woo's illegal past activities to Mo Yeon Joo, he stopped her and, in a fit of rage, said Mo Yeon Joo's chef skills were far better than hers, leading her to feel offended. To prove her mettle, she joined a food festival of the village and eventually beat Mo Yeon Joo's team.

Han Beom Woo was infuriated at her brother's restaurant's participation in such a small event just to make his life harder. Mo Yeon Joo's team needed the money to repair the restaurant, which was burnt down by someone; however, who was behind the evil deed might be revealed next week. Watch episodes 5 and 6 on May 26 and 27 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST). Amid all the chaos, Han Beom Woo confronted his feelings for Mo Yeon Joo and pulled her into a kiss.

In the next week's episodes, he will honestly reveal his feelings for her under the influence of alcohol and later ask her out on a date. However, Mo Yeon Joo's past relationship might prove to be a hindrance in her budding romance. An unexpected arrival of a former colleague and love interest, played by Yoo Yeon Seok, might either create distance between the leads or make their bond grow stronger than ever.

As for the supporting cast, Sin Chun Seung (Yoo Soo Bin) won hearts with his character development from being a bratty good-for-nothing to becoming one of Mo Yeon Joo's trusted employees.

