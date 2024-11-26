Squid Game’s Jung Ho Yeon and Lee Dong Hwi confirm break up after 9 years of openly dating; Agency issues official statement

On November 26, 2024, the South Korean news outlet My Daily confirms that Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon has broken up with Lee Dong Hwi. A representative from Jung Ho Yeon's agency, Saerom Entertainment, confirmed the news that the couple has parted ways and has decided to remain good friends.

Jung Ho Yeon and Lee Dong Hwi acknowledged their relationship in 2016 and have supported each other while pursuing their respective careers. While Jung Ho Yeon became a global star through her acting debut in Squid Game, Lee Dong Hwi also built recognition, appearing in the OTT series Casino as well as in TV dramas and variety shows. Notably, Lee Dong Hwi openly discussed his relationship with Jung Ho-yeon in various web variety shows, candidly admitting to it and gaining attention for his honesty.

In August 2024, during an appearance on a TV variety show, Lee Dong Hwi proudly boasted to a taxi driver in the U.S. that the lead actress of Squid Game, Saebyeok, was not only his girlfriend but also his best friend. This statement was broadcast to the public.

Since Squid Game, Jung Ho Yeon has continued her global journey, appearing in Apple TV's Disclaimer alongside Hollywood star Cate Blanchett, further solidifying her international presence. Moreover, it has also been announced that she will be starring opposite Theo James in the upcoming movie, The Hole. Jung Ho Yeon is set to appear next as the female lead in Na Hong Jin’s Hope, alongside Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender.

Jung Ho Yeon has received immense popularity and international acclaim for her part in Squid Game, making this news much-anticipated by fans. The actress has won several accolades, including a SAG award under the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor for the drama series.

