Good Day: Jung Hae In's unexpected singing talent leaves G-Dragon stunned during a special performance

In MBS’ latest episode of the popular music variety show Good Day, actor Jung Hae In steals the spotlight with his unexpected vocal talent, leaving none other than G-Dragon thoroughly impressed. After a hearty dinner, the group decides to unwind with some karaoke.

While the others enjoy their time, it's the Love Next Door actor who shyly steps up to the karaoke machine, remote in hand. He sits down on the cold floor, prompting Kim Soo Hyun to kindly offer him a blanket to keep warm. As he begins singing “I’m a Firefly,” his smooth voice immediately captures everyone’s attention.

It is a charged moment—G-Dragon, who is usually so cool, seems genuinely impressed that Jung Hae In can sing and slowly but surely gets the actor to sing more. G-Dragon reacts the way we keep hearing Jung Hae In’s vocals; it’s surprisingly emotional how much of an effect recording him seems to have had on everyone and truly made for a memorable episode.

Hosted by G-Dragon, the show brings together stars born in 1988 to loosen up for some fun in their own unique space, ’88 Land. Beside G-Dragon, the group features Kim Soo Hyun, Jung Hae In, Im Si Wan, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Hwang Kwang Hee. The episode features not only fun but also friendship and surprising moments; that’s what makes Good Day a hit for viewers.

Speaking about Good Day, the show is produced by PD Kim Tae Ho, the creator of popular shows like Infinite Challenge and Hometown Legends. The show offers interactions with people from both inside and outside of the entertainment industry. The sole purpose of the show is for G-Dragon to listen to different people’s stories and present them in front of a brand-new musical masterpiece on Good Day.

Even the tagline of the show includes “Shall we sing together?” The show fuels G-Dragon’s quest to create the ‘Song of the Year’ by collaborating with guests in a fun way. This show also marks the reunion of G-Dragon and Jung Hyung Don after 11 years on-screen.

Good Day premiered on February 16, 2025, on the South Korean network MBC, and for the global audience, it streams on Disney+.