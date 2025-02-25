Kwanghee apologizes to fellow 88-liner Jung Hae In for misspeaking in past on G-Dragon's Good Day

Hwang Kwanghee, an ex-member of ZE:A, has once again addressed a past etiquette mistake involving actor Jung Hae In; this time with a heartfelt, in-person apology.

The moment took place during the latest episode of Good Day, a variety show hosted by BIGBANG’s G-Dragon featuring top celebrities. It was the first time Kwanghee and Jung Hae In had met, and as per Korean social customs, they began their conversation using formal speech despite being the same age. However, Kwanghee soon hesitantly brought up a past incident, nervously asking Jung if he had been offended by something he had said in a previous broadcast.

The incident in question occurred on an earlier episode of Pinggyego, where Kwanghee appeared alongside his longtime friend and fellow ZE:A member, Im Siwan. During their conversation, Kwanghee had teased him about traveling with Jung Hae In, but in doing so, he casually mentioned the actor’s name without attaching the proper honorifics: a sign of respect that is typically expected in Korean culture. After realizing his mistake, Kwanghee publicly apologized through an Instagram post, making it clear that he had not intended any disrespect.

Bringing up the matter again on Good Day, Kwanghee wanted to ensure that Jung Hae In held no ill feelings toward him. To his relief, Jung responded with warmth and understanding, reassuring him that there was nothing to worry about. As quoted by Koreaboo, “I was thankful that you mentioned my name on the show”, Jung said kindly. He further explained that Im Siwan had already informed him about the situation. “He often talks about you”, Jung added, lightening the mood.

Advertisement

Kwanghee, visibly relieved, broke into a smile. Just then, Im Siwan made a surprise entrance as a special guest, adding to the fun atmosphere. Seeing his two friends in conversation, Im encouraged Kwanghee to drop the formal speech and address Jung more casually. However, despite Im’s reassurance, Kwanghee still seemed hesitant to abandon the honorifics, perhaps out of habit or lingering nervousness.

The lighthearted exchange was just one of the many memorable moments from the episode, which aired on February 23. Good Day has been generating significant buzz since its premiere, thanks to its star-studded guest lineup and engaging interactions. This particular episode featured a gathering of celebrities born in 1988, including host G-Dragon, actor Kim Soo Hyun, and singer Lee Soo Hyun.