Jung Hae In confirms next rom-com after Love Next Door success? The Trauma Code's Ha Young in talks to join This Shitty Love with actor

After receiving acclaim for her role as a brave nurse in Netflix's The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, Ha Young might appear in a different genre– romcom. As per K-media reports, she was approached for the lead role of This Shitty Love (tentative title). As for the male lead, romance specialist Jung Hae In was offered the role, following his massive success with his last project, Love Next Door, starring opposite Jung So Min.

As per the South Korean media outlet OSEN's February 11 report, both Ha Young and Jung Hae In are positively reviewing the roles in the upcoming romance comedy drama. This Shitty Love tells the tale of the unexpected formation of love connection between two individuals from very different work backgrounds. Jung Hae In might take on the role of the second-in-command within an organization, but the nature of the organization has not been disclosed yet. The character also specializes in the intense sport, boxing.

The role of the female lead, which might be played by Ha Young, is that of a determined prosecutor. She will find herself navigating the complexities of her job while struggling with amnesia, adding depth to her character. This Shitty Love will offer a unique and nuanced exploration of the dynamics between professional and private life, as seen through the eyes of an ailing individual. It will be interesting to see how a boxing-specialised person and an amnesiac will form a bond of love and comfort.

Advertisement

The seriousness of the disease might be explained in a light-hearted and humorous manner. The protagonist's forgetfulness is likely to lead to amusing misunderstandings and unexpected situations. The unique project is helmed by esteemed director Kim Jang Han, who previously showcased his expertise with SBS's My Demon. The script will be written by the talented Mo Ji Hye.