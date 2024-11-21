Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung starrer Moving CONFIRMS season 2 renewal; production starts in 2025

The hit Korean series Moving, which captivated K-drama fans across the globe with its thrilling blend of action, fantasy, and heartwarming storytelling, is officially returning for a second season. The announcement came during the Disney Contents Showcase APAC 2024 held at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, where Carol Choi, chief director of Walt Disney APAC, shared the exciting news.

"Moving was our most acclaimed and widely viewed Disney+ APAC original series worldwide," Carol Choi revealed. "Fans have been asking for its continuation, and we’re thrilled to announce that season 2 is now in the works. Collaborating once again with its original writer, Kang Full, we promise to deliver more surprises and emotional depth in the next chapter," he announced.

Watch the trailer for Moving here.

Based on Kang Full's popular Kakao webtoon, Moving is a gripping supernatural drama centered on three high school students and their parents, who navigate the complexities of their secret superhuman abilities. The series stars an exceptional ensemble cast, including Han Hyo Joo as Lee Mi Hyun, a former intelligence agent with heightened senses; Jo In Sung as her husband, Kim Doo Sik, a retired black ops agent with the power of flight; and Ryu Seung Ryong as Jang Ju Won, a loving father with superhuman strength and healing abilities.

Advertisement

Season 1, co-directed by Park In Je and Park Yoon Seo, garnered widespread acclaim, winning six prestigious awards at the 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, including Best Creative and Best Lead Actor. The series also claimed the Grand Prize for Television at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards.

While details about the plot and returning cast for season 2 remain under wraps, fans can expect a continuation of the gripping narrative that seamlessly combines heart-pounding action with deeply human stories. Production is set to begin in 2025, and anticipation is already building for the next chapter in the lives of these extraordinary characters.

With its compelling storytelling, stunning visuals, and stellar cast, Moving is all set to return as a cornerstone of Disney+'s original content lineup. Stay tuned for updates as the series prepares to soar even higher in its much-awaited second season!

ALSO READ: 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards Winner List: Moving, Park Bo Young, Daily Dose of Sunshine and more grab top accolades