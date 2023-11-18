Happy Birthday Han So Hee: Top 6 K-dramas of the versatile actress, from Reunited Worlds to Gyeongseong Creature

Han So Hee, the celebrated South Korean actress turns 29 on November 18. Her impactful journey in the K-drama realm, from her debut to recent projects, showcases a repertoire of impressive performances spanning diverse genres. Her versatility and skill as an actress have firmly established her as a celebrated and accomplished figure in the industry within a short period.

Han So Hee marks her 29th birthday

Born as Lee So Hee on November 18, 1994, in Ulsan, South Korea, Han So Hee pursued her artistic talents at Ulsan High School of Arts. During her final high school year, she relocated to Seoul, residing with her grandmother. To sustain herself financially, she engaged in several part-time positions.

Han So Hee's career journey began with a cameo in SHINee's Tell Me What To Do music video in 2016. Her acting debut followed in 2017 with a minor role in Reunited Worlds. Soon after, she secured significant roles in MBC TV's Money Flower and tvN's 100 Days My Prince in 2017 and 2018, respectively. In the same year, she appeared in KBS2's After The Rain and featured in Roy Kim's The Hardest Part. Continuing her trajectory, 2019 saw her portraying a supporting character in tvN's Abyss, sharing the screen with Ahn Hyo Seop and Park Bo Young in lead roles.

In 2020, Han So Hee took on a pivotal role in JTBC's The World of the Married alongside Kim Hee Ae and Park Hae Joon. Portraying Yeo Da Kyung, a central character as a young mistress, she contributed to the show's remarkable success, culminating as the highest-rated series in Korean cable TV history. Her exceptional performance led to widespread acclaim, earning her a nomination for Best New Actress – Television at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards.

In 2021, Han So He headlined the JTBC romance drama Nevertheless opposite Song Kang. The same year, she took on a prominent role in the Netflix original crime-action series My Name alongside Ahn Bo Hyun, portraying a woman seeking vengeance for her father's murder. Her outstanding performance in My Name earned her a nomination for Best Actress – Television at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards.

March 2022 saw her in the four-episode Disney+ mini-series Soundtrack#1 alongside Park Hyung Sik. By September, she was seen as Princess Kayena in a live-action teaser for the Kakao Webtoon series The Villainess is a Marionette. Most recently, she portrayed the love interest of BTS' Jungkook in the music video for his single Seven, released on July 14, 2023.

Top 6 must-watch Han So Hee K-dramas

Honoring Han So Hee's birthday, let's spotlight her versatile acting skills through five exceptional K-dramas that underscore her talent and adaptability:

Advertisement

1. 100 Days My Prince: In a historical fiction featuring EXO's D.O., Kim Seon Ho, Nam Ji Hyun, and more, the plot follows a crown prince who suffers memory loss after surviving an assassination attempt. Meanwhile, Han So Hee plays his conniving wife, manipulating circumstances to her advantage despite her small yet impactful and despised character, portraying the complexities of an untrustworthy palace figure convincingly.

2. The World of the Married: In the 2020 K-drama The World of the Married, Han So Hee captivates audiences with her portrayal of Yeo Da Kyung, involved romantically with a cheating man. Her role exposes the gritty truths of relationships and marriage. Despite playing an antagonist character disliked by viewers, her performance impresses, showcasing her ability to engage and intrigue even in challenging roles.

3. Nevertheless: As Yu Na Bi in this 2021 drama, Han So-hee depicts an art student entangled in a toxic romance with classmate Park Jae On. Her character's journey unveils a clash between her growing feelings for a partner skeptical about love. She skillfully portrays an innocent and driven student passionate about art. Despite her flaws, seen in her involvement with an unsuitable partner, she captures the complexities of a teenager navigating love and academic pressures.

4. My Name: In My Name, Han So Hee shifts dramatically from her previous innocent role. As a vengeful woman navigating the criminal world while serving as a conflicted police officer, her story is packed with hardships, betrayals, and emotional turmoil, creating a gripping narrative filled with intense confrontations and heartrending breakdowns.

5. Soundtrack #1: Here, Han So Hee portrays a character caught in a close friendship that teeters on the edge of romance. The series explores the dynamics between two lifelong friends delving into music collaboration after moving in together. The storyline keeps fans on edge, torn between friendship and love, leaving them in angst.

6. Gyeongseong Creature: Han So Hee is set to star alongside Park Seo Joon, Soo Hyun, Kim Hae Sook, Jo Han Chul, and Wi Ha Joon in the upcoming web series Gyeongseong Creature. The series unfolds in the spring of 1945 during Seoul's previous name, Gyeongseong, portraying the intense struggles of individuals navigating the bleakest period in the city's history. Scheduled for release on Netflix on December 22, 2023, the show delves into the fierce battles fought on the border between life and death.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Heirs' Jo Myung Soo to Happiness' Jung Yi Hyun: Reminisce birthday boy Park Hyung Sik’s iconic roles