Adolescence: Netflix Reveals Behind-the-Scene Secrets From Episode 4 of Stephen Graham Starrer; Find Out

Adolescence is one of the top shows in recent times that has managed to keep the audiences hooked to the screens with the thrill, suspense, and cinematography in every episode. Every four of the episodes in the show have been taken in one go, and the viewers are surprised by the excellence of the camera work, actors, and director.

Amid the series releasing on the streaming platform a few days ago, Netflix has taken up the most frequently asked questions about this show and answered them on behalf of the cast and crew of Adolescence.

One of the users asked if Stephen Graham had thrown paint on the van after every failed take of episode 4. And if so, how did the cast manage to take it off? In response, the streaming platform stated, “Yes, they created a special paint that was the same consistency and could stick to the van, but that could be jet washed off after each take.”

Moreover, the show has been praised for its technology and handling of the equipment for hours together to shoot the whole sequence in one go. Another one of the frequently asked questions was about the rig on the van; why wasn’t it visible in the shot on the screens?

Netflix revealed that there were two vans. “The first one you see at the start of the episode when Eddie is trying to get the graffiti off. When they go back inside the house, the crew swapped the vans for the one that has a camera rig on the front,” reported the streaming platform.

Netflix further revealed, “As they come back out of the house and get in the van, the shot stays on them as the camera is attached to the rig on the front.”

All the episodes of Adolescence are available to stream on Netflix.