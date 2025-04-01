Adolescence: What Did the Sandwich Scene Signify in Episode 3 of Netflix Drama? Expert Reveals

Netflix’s record breaking limited series Adolescence got people invested not only in the storyline but the subtext of the scenes. One tiny yet significant scene in the third episode conveyed a lot without any dialogue.

The most talked about one-shot scene out of the four episodes was the confrontation between Owen Cooper’s Jaime and the court-mandated therapist played by Erin Doherty. Before the session she offers him a slice of pickle and cheese sandwich.

Jaime establishes that he hates pickles and the sandwich just lies there on the table throughout the scene. However, he unexpectedly takes a bite of it despite his initial rejection. Teenagers are picky eaters, so Jaime letting the sandwich rot there would have made more sense than his sudden change of mind.

An expert analyzed the scene and revealed that his action might have a deeper significance. Psychologist Dannielle Haig spoke to the Daily Mail about the character’s intention behind that move.

“The half-sandwich, particularly the fact that it contains something Jamie dislikes, could be a way of testing his response,” he said.

Haig revealed that whether Jaime pushed the sandwich, ate to be polite, or to pass a remark, it reflected his personality. He claimed that if the character tolerated the food without any complaint, it may suggest a history of “feeling powerless.”

It makes sense considering Jaime was a bullied child and felt powerless among his peers. In the scene, he simply takes a bite out of the sandwich without any complaint or remark. Haig suggested that this reaction could be a way to analyze Jaime’s perception of himself concerning authority figures.

Amelie Pease, who plays Jaime’s older sister on the series shared a theory on the sandwich scene that one of her friends sent her. “He bites the sandwich and he leaves it, but it’s like he doesn’t even care what’s in the sandwich,” the actress added.

According to the theory, Jaime ate the sandwich because he could as it lay right in front of him. “And that’s kind of links to his approach to everything else going on in his life, like he just does it because he can,” Pease added.

Adolescence is now streaming on Netflix.