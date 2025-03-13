Is Adolescence Based on a True Story? Everything to Know About the Real Origins of Netflix Series

Adolescence dropped on Netflix today, March 13, and is already creating buzz! If initial views are any indication, this drama series is about to blow up. To get the gist of the story, Adolescence revolves around a 13-year-old boy, Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), who is arrested for murdering a fellow teenage girl.

Moreover, it deals with the aftermath of a teenage crime. “When a 13-year-old is accused of the murder of a classmate, his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking what really happened,” says the official synopsis.

But is it based on a true story? That’s partially correct. The story of the series isn’t directly based on real life, but Stephen Graham, who plays Eddie Miller, told Tudum that it’s inspired by real-life events of knife crime in the UK.

“There was an incident where a young boy [allegedly] stabbed a girl,” he told the outlet. The Boiling Point actor recalled being shocked by the news and the series of similar stabbing events that followed. “I really just wanted to shine a light on it and ask, ‘Why is this happening today?’” he added.

The actor explained that they could have made a show about gangs and knife crime or a kid with an alcoholic mother and an abusive father. Instead, they chose to take a closer look at the family.

Advertisement

“And what’s happening here is an ordinary family’s worst nightmare,” he added.

The series is filmed in a unique way to keep the audience hooked from the get-go. Every episode is filmed in a continuous shot, as if it’s covering the incident in real time. It follows Graham’s character, the father of Miller, as he searches for answers about the tragic incident.

Graham can be considered a veteran actor, considering his elaborate body of work, which includes Gangs of New York, This Is England, Boardwalk Empire, and Line of Duty, to name a few. On the other hand, Owen’s role as the accused teen murderer is his debut acting role.

Adolescence is now streaming on Netflix.