Travis Scott’s Jackboys 2 Release Date Announced: All We Know About Rapper’s Cactus Jack Compilation Album

Travis Scott has got the fans excited. The rapper announced the release date of his new album, Jackboys 2. The project with 17 tracks will be dropped on July 13 and will be available to stream on various audio platforms. The date was revealed by the rapper after months of teasing it on social media.

The father of two’s new album comes two years after he dropped his fourth solo album, Utopia. As for the first iteration of Jackboys, it was released in 2019, where he collaborated with artists like Don Toliver and Sheck Wes.

The new tracks have got multiple elements of surprise, making the fans anticipate the release of the album.

All we know about Jackboys 2 so far

As mentioned above, Jackboys 2 will have 17 tracks crooned by Travis Scott. According to the reports, the musician has collaborated with the legendary rapper, Bun B. The artist took to his Instagram account to share the release date with his fans and followers.

The flier posted by Scott read, “The Jack is back with 17 tracks full of trunk-rattling classics in the making.”

Scott first announced his latest album in March, following his performance in Miami. In the following month, the rapper shared a trailer for the album, which appeared to be directed by Harmony Korine.

In the photos posted on social media, various artists appeared on the record alongside custom Lamborghinis. Tyla, Waka Flocka Flame, GloRilla, SoFaygo, 21 Savage, SahBabii, Vybz Kartel, and Kodak Black were among them.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott released a music video for 2000 Excursion, which included vocals from Sheck Wes and Don Toliver. He also shared multiple versions of the cover art for Jackboys in different formats, like vinyl and digital download.

Jackboys 2 drops on July 13.

