Superman X Reviews: Fans Hail David Corenswet’s Performance in James Gunn Directorial, Call It ‘Incredible’

James Gunn directorial Superman is out in theaters, and the fans are loving David Corenswet’s portrayal of the superhero. Ever since the announcement of the DC movies, the audience has been excited to witness the cinematic piece unravel on the big screens, as it is the DC co-head’s first major release after the Guardians of the Galaxy’s defining success.

The users took to their X accounts to share their thoughts about Superman. While some called it incredible, some thought that the film lacked depth.

Superman X reviews by fans

Hailing Gunn and Corenswet’s work in Superman, one of the users wrote, “#Superman is INCREDIBLE. Gunn delivers a triumph... David Corenswet is born to play Superman... walked out of the theater very happy.”

Another viewer of the film mentioned, “THIS MOVIE WAS AMAZING, TOP 10 BEST SUPERHERO FILM OF ALL TIME. I BELIEVE A MAN CAN FLY WOOOOOOO.”

Pointing out David Corenswet’s charming performance, a netizen said, “It has a charm that just makes you smile from ear to ear and that charm is mostly because of David Corenswet as Superman.”

While most of the watchers praised the movie, many even shared their mixed reactions. One of the users stated, "Weird Superman is better than boring Superman."

A fan added, “This movie is made considering a proper new DC universe movie setup. Some scenes were quite fresh; the background music with ongoing fight scenes were absolutely great.”

What is Superman about?

With Corenswet filling the shoes of the iconic character, the fans have gotten a fresh perspective of the story, with a new face portraying it. Superman revolves around the superhero, who finds himself in a conflicting situation at home and abroad.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "When Superman gets drawn into conflicts at home and abroad, his actions are questioned, giving tech billionaire Lex Luthor the opportunity to get the Man of Steel out of the way for good. Will intrepid reporter Lois Lane and Superman's four-legged companion, Krypto, be able to help him before it's too late?"

For the cast members, Corenswet stars alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Nathan Fillion, and others.

Superman is running successfully in theaters.

