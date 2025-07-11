Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 34: Release Date, When and Where to Watch, What to Expect and More

Love Island USA season 7’s grand finale is just a couple of episodes away. With the show nearing its end, the twists and turns are keeping the fans hooked to the screens. In the previous episode, the audience witnessed the repercussions of the robotic baby challenge that took place in the villa.

Moreover, episode 33 showcased the fan votes that revealed which couple took a step closer to the finale.

Love Island USA season 7 release plan

Love Island USA season 7 premiered on June 3, which introduced the 17 contestants, who would fight for love. The new season has managed to top the charts, just like the previous seasons of the show, by introducing new twists and challenges to keep the audience hooked to the screens.

For the current season, Ariana Madix returned to host the reality series. Moreover, the makers have been following the 36-episode format, premiering them throughout one and a half months.

With the finale near, the fans are guessing which couple will take home the winner’s title.

Love Island USA season 7 episode 34 release date, time, and where to watch

Episode 34 of Love Island USA season 7 will be released on Friday, July 11. The fans of the show will be able to catch the new episode at 6 PM Pacific Time (PT) and at 9 PM Eastern Time (ET). For the Indian viewers, the show will be available to stream on July 12, at 6:30 AM (IST)

The new episodes can be watched on Peacock and other streaming platforms.

Love Island USA season 7 cast members

Love Island USA season 7 began with 17 contestants on the deck. The male islanders included:

Ace Greene Austin Shepard Taylor Williams Jeremiah Brown Nicolas 'Nic' Vansteenberghe Jose 'Pepe' Garcia Charlie Georgio Jalen Brown

As for the female islanders, the list included:

Chelley Bissainthe Huda Mustafa Olandria Carthen Isabella 'Belle-A' Walker Cierra Ortega Amaya Espinal Iris Kendall Hannah Fields Yulissa Escobar

