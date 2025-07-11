Are Megan Thee Stallion and Dallas Mavericks Star Klay Thompson Dating? Everything We Know About Rapper’s Rumored Beau

Megan Thee Stallion is making headlines for her personal life. The rapper is alleged to be dating the Dallas Mavericks star, Klay Thompson, as the fans noticed the NBA star making a casual appearance in Stallion’s photoshoot by the pool.

After the artist dropped the pictures on her Instagram, fans wondered if Thompson and the WAP crooner were a thing. To clarify, the reports from TMZ revealed that indeed the athlete and Stallion were dating. However, none of the parties has yet confirmed their relationship status.

After spotting Thompson chilling at the poolside far away in Stallion’s frame, the fans went wild in the comment section.

Who is Klay Thompson?

Klay Thompson is a professional basketball player who is currently associated with the Dallas Mavericks. He is known for his exceptional shooting skills, especially proving to be the best in the lot by shooting clean three-pointers. The athlete, along with his team, has won four NBA titles and five NBA All-Star trophies.

The basketball player also made his mark in the sport by playing alongside Stephen Curry. The duo went on to be called the Splash Brothers for their brilliance in gaining the highest points in the game.

As for his personal life, Thompson has often kept his love life out of the spotlight. However, the athlete has had some high-profile romances with Hannah Stocking, Carleen Henry, and Laura Harrier.

Moreover, the NBA star was also rumored to be in a relationship with Tiffany Suarez, Cherise Sandra, and Kristen Evangeline.

Fans react to Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s rumored romance

Following the pictures shared by the rapper on her social media, the fans went gaga over the rumored romance between Megan Thee Stallion and the athlete. One of the users wrote, “Thee ultimate bombshell <3.” Another fan questioned, “Klay is that you?”

A third netizen shared, “Klay Thompson is acting so unbothered back there, scrolling on his phone when there’s a literal angel in front of him doing an entire photoshoot… like what?!”

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s relationship news comes after the rapper was previously linked to the NBA star Torry Craig in 2024.

