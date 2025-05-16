Avicii’s Heartbreaking Last Words Revealed 7 Years After His Tragic Death, Along With His Posthumous Album

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of su*cide and death

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, wrote a heartbreaking message the day before he died. Seven years after he tragically took his own life, his team has revealed the final diary entry of late Swedish DJ and electronic music legend. They have also released a 19-track posthumous album titled Avicii Forever to honor his life and legacy.

His last words: "The shedding of the soul is the last attachment, before it restarts!"

Avicii was found dead on April 20, 2018, in Muscat, Oman, after reportedly committing suicide by cutting himself with a broken wine bottle. His death shocked the EDM world and devastated millions of fans.

Struggling with mental health issues and substance abuse, Avicii had stopped touring in 2016. In an open letter released by his family at the time, they described him as a "fragile artistic soul" and an “overachieving perfectionist” who "wanted to find peace."

A documentary released last year, I'm Tim, offered a deeper look into his mental health struggles. Featuring several interviews, the film received a standing ovation at the Tribeca Film Festival. It included never-before-seen footage, which gave an insight into Avicii’s battle with anxiety and depression.

Jesse Waits, a close friend of the DJ, recalled how exhausted and disconnected Avicii became in his final months, comparing him to a "zombie" strung out on painkillers. During one dinner, Avicii was "not there" even though his eyes were "wide open", Waits said.

Musician Aloe Blacc, who worked with the DJ on his hit Wake Me Up, said that Avicii’s song SOS from his posthumous album Tim was a "cry for help" that came "way too late."

Avicii began making music as a teenager in Stockholm and rose to fame with hits like Levels, Hey Brother, and Wake Me Up. He performed at more than 800 events in just six years.

For years, Avicii struggled with the pressures of fame and eventually took help of alcohol to keep going. In the documentary, he said, "I was killing myself. The touring went even crazier because the fees were getting higher… everything went so fast from that point on."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having su*cidal thoughts, anxiety, or depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

