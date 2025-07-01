Panchayat 4: There could have been a kissing scene between Rinki and Sachiv Ji but here’s what happened

Panchayat is not just a show but an emotion amongst fans. With the latest season dropping recently, fans have not been able to stop talking about it. One of the many highlights of the show has to be the cute chemistry between Rinki and Sachiv Ji.

Fans have been loving their budding romance. But, Sanvikaa, who plays Rinki, recently revealed that she declined a kissing scene with Jitendra Kumar in Panchayat 4.

Sanvikaa was made aware of the kissing scene before Jitendra Kumar

Talking to Just Too Filmy, Sanvikaa revealed that she was the first one who was made aware of the kissing scene between Rinki and Sachiv Ji in Panchayat 4. She stated that during the narration, no one said anything. Later, when the director of the show, Akshat, spoke to the actress, he revealed that they had inserted a kissing scene between the two characters.

Elaborating on this further, the actress quipped that the kissing scene was different earlier. Sachiv Ji and Rinki would have been in a car when she fell, and then they kissed, she revealed. Sanvikaa did not decline the request instantly; she admitted taking 2 days to think and analyse the impact this scene would have on the audience, and also took into consideration her comfort level.

The actress recalled thinking that Panchayat has a diverse audience, but mostly family people. “I was worried about how he would react, and I was also not comfortable. So, I refused at that time. But when we were shooting, they removed that scene, but they inserted the tank scene,” she stated.

Sanvikaa on Rinki and Sachiv Ji’s tank scene

Discussing the tank scene, Sanvikaa revealed that she felt awkward during filming, despite the producers doing their best to reassure her about how the scene would be handled. She further added that she became very uncomfortable, but Jitendra Kumar made her feel comfortable.

Panchayat 5 update

Sanvikaa also dropped a major update about Panchayat 5. She revealed that they will soon begin shooting for the same, and it is expected to drop sometime next year.

