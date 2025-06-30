Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 25: Release Date, Time and What’s Next for the Villa

Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 25 will stream tonight, Sunday, June 30, on Peacock. New episodes air every night except Wednesdays. Tonight’s episode will be available at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT, giving fans another dose of villa drama after the intense Casa Amor twist.

The Casa Amor fallout is far from over

The villa is still recovering from the chaos that Casa Amor brought this season. Eleven new islanders arrived, but only a few managed to stick around. Four bombshells, CoCo, JD, Vanna, and Zac were dumped right after the twist ended. CoCo’s exit especially sparked backlash online.

Before the twist, couples like Cierra and Nic, Olandria and Taylor, Chelley and Ace, and Amaya and Austin seemed solid. But Casa Amor turned things upside down. Taylor came back with the new islander Clarke, leaving Olandria single. Amaya also split from Austin and picked Zak instead, while Austin returned with Jaden.

Who’s coupled up now?

After the dramatic recoupling, the villa saw big changes. Cierra and Nic stayed loyal, while Chelley and Ace stayed together, but not without questions. Huda chose Chris, Pepe picked Gracyn, and Andreina paired with Bryan. Iris and TJ, both single before, also coupled up.

Olandria and Elan found themselves single after the dust settled. Many fans feel the fast eliminations gave new bombshells no chance to build connections. Some of them barely got any screen time before packing up.

Here's the cast of Love Island USA Season 7

Female Islanders:

Chelley Bissainthe Huda Mustafa Olandria Carthen Isabella 'Belle-A' Walker Cierra Ortega Amaya Espinal Iris Kendall Hannah Fields Yulissa Escobar

Male Islanders:

Ace Greene Austin Shepard Taylor Williams Jeremiah Brown Nicolas 'Nic' Vansteenberghe Jose 'Pepe' Garcia Charlie Georgio Jalen Brown

What to expect from episode 25

With tensions high, Episode 25 is expected to pick up where the fallout left off. Fans will be watching to see how couples handle the aftermath and if the villa finds any stability soon. The pressure is on for Love Island USA to deliver an episode that keeps fans talking.

