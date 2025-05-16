Liam Payne's Final Bow: Late One Direction Star's Last Project Building the Band Eyes Summer Netflix Release

Liam Payne is set to make a posthumous appearance in Netflix's Building the Band, releasing this summer. The One Direction singer unexpectedly passed away in 2024.

Netflix's Building the Band is a new music competition series. The filming of the series wrapped only weeks prior to Payne's tragic passing in October of 2024. It will feature him prominently alongside Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child and Nicole Scherzinger of the Pussycat Dolls, as well as AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys.

Advertisement

Payne passed away in a tragic accident when he fell off a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. He had already recorded his guest spots on the show earlier last year. The executives at Netflix have decided to pay tribute to his work by proceeding with airing the program as scheduled.

Netflix's Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, told The Mirror, "People will be obsessed with Building the Band coming this summer, hosted by AJ McLean. Contestants will be judged and mentored by Nicole Scherzinger, with Kelly Rowland and the late Liam Payne."

The show puts a new spin on the classic talent search. In the same format as Love Is Blind, the contestants on the show will be divided into bands but will not see each other at first.

It isn't until they start working together that visual factors such as appearance, style, and stage presence, etc., are taken into consideration. Then comes the question of whether they have ample chemistry to be able to establish a viable music band.

Advertisement

Payne himself became a worldwide celebrity in 2010 when The X Factor music show formed a boy band with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zyan Malik, and Liam, called One Direction. The group became among the most successful boy bands of all time before they embarked on a permanent hiatus in 2016.

After Payne's passing, his bandmates issued a collective tribute, recalling him as a dear brother and great artist. They expressed the sense of loss through emotional messages, stating they would hold time to mourn in private and celebrate their friend's legacy.

Netflix's Building the Band, arriving this summer, will offer global fans the final project Liam Payne had ever filmed.

ALSO READ: Liam Payne's 32.2 Million USD Estate to be Managed by Ex-Girlfriend and Baby Mom Cheryl; Here's What It Means