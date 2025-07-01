Love Island Season 7 Episode 26: Release Date, Time, How to Watch and What to Expect

The Casa Amor week in Love Island season 7 has come to an end after a tumultuous change of events for some Islanders. The fourth week on Love Island has been eventful and filled with loads of change for the relationships viewers were previously hoping to see till the end. Meanwhile, the show is all set to return with Love Island Season 7 Episode 26 on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, on Peacock. The new part can be accessed at 9 PM ET and 6 PM PT on Peacock and Bravo. The show is not available to stream in India as of now.

What happened in Love Island Season 7 Episode 25?

A Heart Rate Challenge was introduced to the participants of the program, which allowed them to explore their loyalties to each other. However, the result of the game was not as fun as everyone expected, making multiple pairings end up separating from each other. Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene are not very close anymore.

Meanwhile, Huda Mustafa, whose recent actions have placed her at the receiving end of netizens’ flak, is continuing her journey with Chris Seeley. The two girls’ partners ended up in a peculiar position because of the challenge. This has caused resounding tension between them, with Chelley Bissainthe deciding to take a break from Huda Mustafa’s shenanigans.

On the other hand, Nic Vansteenberghe and Cierra Ortega went on a beautiful date to sort out their problems. After being able to talk about it in the open with an outside peer, the two committed themselves to each other. The other Bombshells have not had a peaceful time either, with couples everywhere facing rough patches and contemplating where to explore next. While some are ready for more seriousness, others are looking to check out all their options.

As Love Island USA Season 7 returns with episode 25, viewers can expect more ups and downs in the relationships and connections being formed on the show.

