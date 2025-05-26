Bella Hadid SMARTLY Shuts Down Interviewer's 'Toxic Ex' Question: 'We're Not Doing That in 2025'

Bella Hadid recently made an appearance in London to promote her fragrance brand Orabella at Selfridges. The supermodel sat down with ELLE UK for what was expected to be a light and fun interview about perfumes and personal scent preferences.

Everything was going smoothly as Bella shared her fragrance tips and recommendations, creating a relaxed and cheerful mood. But the conversation suddenly shifted when an unexpected question was asked, taking a more personal turn.

The interviewer asked Bella, “What if I'm meeting up with a toxic ex? I want to make him want me back, what scent would be best for that and why?”

Bella Hadid immediately dropped the playful tone and looked directly into the camera. She responded firmly, saying, “Don't make up with your toxic ex. I'm not giving you any ideas with my fragrances of how to get your toxic ex back. We're not doing that in 2025.” The interviewer quickly ended the interview with a final question after Bella’s direct response.

Here's what Bella Hadid said about her past relationships

Bella Hadid has spoken openly in the past about emotionally difficult relationships. In a 2022 episode of the Victoria's Secret VS Voices podcast, she reflected on how people-pleasing affected her personal and professional life.

“I constantly went back to men, and also, women, that had abused me, and that's where the people-pleasing came in,” she shared. “I started to not have boundaries, not only sexually, physically, emotionally, but then it went into my workspace.”

She added that she became a people pleaser at work and cared more about everyone else’s opinion than her own, admitting that she had placed her self-worth in the hands of others. When speaking about her romantic relationships, she shared that it often felt like a fight-or-flight response; either she would go silent, cry, and withdraw, or she would lash out and leave.

One of Bella’s most well-known relationships was with Canadian singer The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), whom she dated on and off between 2015 and 2019. Their relationship gained public attention, especially during his time dating Selena Gomez, which created a widely talked-about love triangle.

Now, she seems to be in a more peaceful chapter. Since late 2023, Bella has been dating Adan Banuelos, a horse trainer from Texas. Speaking to ELLE UK, she shared, “My love language is definitely food. Especially when I'm at home in Texas, every morning and night I'm probably cooking 24/7 when I'm not working. I love to feed people.”

She added that she believed the best way to someone's heart was through their stomach, and if she had a primary love language, it would probably be cooking for her significant other or even his entire family.

