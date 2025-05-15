Bella Hadid 'Can’t Wait' to Be Mom and Hopes It Will Bring Her True Happines Amid Sister Gigi Hadid's Successful Run with Daughter Khai

Supermodel Bella Hadid has revealed she's ready for a new chapter: motherhood. In a candid interview with British Vogue, Hadid opened up about her desire to start a family and the grounding love she’s found with her boyfriend, Mexican-American equestrian Adan Banuelos.

Bella Hadid shared that becoming a mother is something she’s thought about for a long time, especially after watching her sister Gigi Hadid raise her daughter Khai.

“Family is on my mind,” Bella told British Vogue. “I can’t wait to be a mom." She shared that while she believed she was someone important to many people, what would truly change her life was becoming the kind of person someone could count on in a deep, consistent, and intimate way.

She added that while she never grew up dreaming about marriage, being a mother is something she’s always envisioned. She shared that becoming that kind of dependable person was something deeply personal to her and that she believed it would bring her true happiness.

Hadid also gushed about her niece Khai, calling her the best thing since sliced bread, and added, “I want to be the best auntie to her. My sister is a superhero.”

Bella Hadid has been dating renowned horse trainer Adan Banuelos since October 2023. The two reportedly met at a horse show, where Hadid described their first encounter as a refreshing moment. She had been getting a cowboy hat fitted when she noticed Banuelos, saying it felt like a gust of fresh air when he walked in. She admitted that she had always wanted a cowboy and found him to be quite handsome.

Banuelos, on the other hand, was said to be unaware of Hadid’s fame at the time. According to Hadid, he told her he hadn’t known who she was until he saw her face for the first time, something she found incredibly refreshing.

The couple have since gone public with their romance. Bella shared a sweet Valentine's Day post of Banuelos on a horse, captioned, “My valentine.” In March, they were spotted at the American Performance Horseman event in Texas, and in April, Bella posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to him on Instagram.

